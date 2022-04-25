SDM Alwar Suspended By Congress Government In Rajasthan Days After Demolition Of Temple

Days after the demolition in Rajasthan's Alwar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the region Keshav Kumar Meena was suspended on Monday. Through a notification, the Rajasthan government informed of Meena's suspension, by exercising the powers given to it under Section-13 of Rajasthan Civil Services, 1958. The development comes after complaints were filed in Rajgarh police station of Alwar district against the SDM along with Executive Officer (EO) Banwari Lal Meena and Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena for hurting religious sentiments by breaking idols using a drill and a hammer, and also by entering temple premises wearing shoes.

A temple was razed and idols were mutilated as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the administration for widening a road in the town. However, Republic TV recently accessed the demolition proposal for 2021. According to the said proposal, there was a mention of the resumption of the Gaurav path, the construction of which was halted in 2016. The order directed to resume the construction of the path after demolishing an equal area from both sides of the road. Also, the illegal encroachment had to be removed to ensure the construction of the path. However, there was no mention of the removal of the temple.

When confronted with the issue of demolition of the temple, the DM said, " The investigation will be done 6-7 days. We will get the videos investigated and will act on the investigation."

'Rehabilitation as per report'

Apart from the temple, several shops and houses were also razed down in the district. Speaking on the same, the DM informed that a committee to look into the demolition of residential houses has already been constituted. The government official further stated that a 'sensitive survey' will be carried out, and on the basis of the same, necessary measures including rehabilitation will be taken.

"The rehabilitation will be done based on the availability of the property document," he said, adding, "Those without documents will be relocated by the government ."

Image: PTI