'Secular' Alliance Ideology Stretched By Shiv Sena, NCP Scrambles To Uphold CMP Over CAB

As the Shiv Sena MPs in Lok Sabha voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday night, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated that the difference in ideologies between the two parties would not affect its common minimum program. NCP asserted that ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ is committed to working towards the people of Maharashtra, irrespective of religion. The common minimum program introduced by the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ in the state targets 'secularism' - a sharp departure from the Shiv Sena's foundational 'Hindutva' ideology, and mandates discussion within the parties on matters of national significance.

NCP on Sena supporting CAB

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik while speaking to ANI said, "Shiv Sena has a different ideology. The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has formed an alliance on the basis of a common minimum program (CMP), which will not get affected due to the difference in our ideologies. We will deliver all the promises made in CMP without any religious differences. People have to understand that every party has a different view, but all will work with dedication for Maharashtra”. Nawab Malik further hoped Home Minister’s promise claiming that Indian Muslims don’t need to fear from CAB should be fulfilled.

Sena’s dual stand on the bill

Shiv Sena during a debate in Parliament had said that if the intention of the bill is to “create a vote bank” by providing citizenship to foreign Hindus then it is not good for the country. The party supported the bill but suggested to not give voting rights for new citizens for 25 years. The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with 311 votes against 80 votes with a total of 391 members present in the house. For the bill to be passed in the upper house or Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 promises to provide citizenship to the refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Farmers' issue in Maharashtra

Talking about the ongoing agrarian crisis in Maharashtra Nawab Malik was asked about the BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The NCP leader to this said, "It was all about farmers and agrarian crisis in Maharashtra”. He said that Pawar will today meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the same issue.

