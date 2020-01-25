Facial Recognition, Drones & 4-layer Security: Delhi Police Gears Up For Republic Day

Multi-layered security layout will be in place for the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, said Delhi Police. Units like National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will work in close coordination to maintain vigil, added the officials.
"The police will be placing a multi-layered security lay-out in connection with the Republic Day celebrations. Necessary liaison and rehearsals have been made with other units like the NSG, SPG and ITBP. All the agencies will be working in close coordination with each other," Delhi Police said in a statement.
Along with this, SWAT teams will be activated and strategically stationed in specific locations with the Facial Recognition System of the Delhi Police at vantage points to identify suspects, the police informed.
"We have a four-layer security arrangement. Inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital," DCP (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal told PTI, adding that drones will be also deployed.
To facilitate internal mobilisation, an additional 48 companies consisting of 22,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel in uniform and civil clothes have also been deployed by Delhi Police.
On Friday, Delhi Police had said that thorough foot patrolling at malls and border picket checking was being carried out.
"Ahead of the Republic Day, intensive foot patrolling at malls, strong vigil from morchas in markets and border picket checking were carried out. Private security guards deployed at malls were also briefed to be a part of the security apparatus."
