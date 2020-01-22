Intelligence Issues Terror Threat In J&K Ahead Of Republic Day; Security Hiked

With just a few days to Republic Day celebrations, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after the intelligence report informed on the possibility of attacks by terrorists in the valley before the Republic Day celebrations.

According to sources, terrorists may target the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp in the Shalimar-Ahgam area (Shopian). Sources also informed about the hybrid group of terrorists from the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed having assigned the task of launching the attack to its operators. Intelligence also expressed a possibility of another Pakistan based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba planning an attack in Jammu and throwing grenades and putting up warning posters before Republic Day.

Intelligence Inputs also show that terrorists have carried out a recce of the 43 CRPF Battalion deployed in Budgam region for the security of the old Air Field. The terrorist movement has so far been observed in Dangerpora, Kralpora, Machuwa, Gund, Chakpora, Wathura, Suthsoo, Kalan, Kothipora localities of Nowgam area of Srinagar.

READ | Jammu-Kashmir's Republic Day contingent meets Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu

First R-Day celebrations to be held in the valley post scrapping of Article 370

The upcoming Sunday will bring along the first Republic Day for the residents of the newly created Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh after the scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A which granted the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state's special status. Sources say there is a heightened sense of alert ahead of that date. A top security officer stated that the terrorists were looking to launch a "spectacular strike", but the security officials have deployed additional security on the ground.

READ | Brazil President to be the chief guest at Republic Day during a 4-day visit to India

Security tightened in Jammu

A senior police officer reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, stressing for a proper briefing to the security personnel deployed, given the threat of terror attacks and frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

He also informed that all officers should be briefed properly because of the threat of terror attacks and frequent ceasefire violations from across the border, the spokesperson said. Reviewing the security arrangements made in and around the main venue of the function, the IGP called for proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance.

The IGP also asked for the erection of checkpoints on all infiltration routes along the international border and the roads originating from the border and touching the national highway. The senior police officer also directed to intensify night patrolling.

READ | Jammu IGP reviews security arrangements for R-DAY

READ | Centre committed to promote trade, tourism, technology in Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Credit: PTI)