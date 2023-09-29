Security Forces In Kashmir Cleanse The Valley Of 31 Terrorists In Joint Operations

In a relentless campaign against terrorism, a total of 31 terrorists have met their fate in joint operations conducted in Jammu and Kashmir during 2023. This joint effort involved a coordinated approach from various security forces, including the Indian Army, J&K Police, SSB, BSF, and CRPF.

These missions, aimed at curbing terrorist activities, saw the collaboration of different defence and security units. Notably, one terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the SSB. Additionally, two terrorists met their demise during joint operations that featured the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and BSF. Five more terrorists were neutralized in operations carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and CRPF. An impressive 23 terrorists met their end in joint operations involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

Significant Progress Against Terrorism in the Region

While 2023 has been a year of relentless efforts to eliminate terrorism in the region, previous years have also seen remarkable progress. Official sources report that a total of 47 terrorists were killed, and 204 were apprehended in multiple operations conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir until September 26, 2023. These operations have targeted both local and foreign terrorists operating in the area.

In the previous year, a total of 187 terrorists were neutralized, including 130 local terrorists and 57 foreign terrorists. This marked a significant achievement in the region's ongoing fight against terrorism. In the ongoing year, 204 terrorists have been apprehended between January 1 and September 26. These arrests signify the commitment of security forces to not only eliminate threats but also bring terrorists to justice through lawful means.

Current Terrorist Landscape in Jammu and Kashmir

As of the latest available data, there are currently 111 active terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. This number includes 40 local terrorists and 71 foreign terrorists. Compared to the previous year, this indicates a decrease in the overall number of active terrorists, with 137 reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the preceding year.

The joint operations conducted by the security forces reflect their determination to combat terrorism in the region effectively. The achievements of 2023 so far, along with the successes of previous years, underscore their commitment to restoring peace and security to Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Zubair Ahmed Wani, also known as Hizbul Mujahideen's 'Doctor' remains the primary target for security forces in the area. Wani is a Hizbul commander trained in Pakistan. Hailing from Kokernag's Dehruna village, the Hizbul commander possesses an MPhil in Sociology and has been involved in terror activities since April 2018.