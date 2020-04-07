Security Personnel At CM Uddhav's 'Matoshree' Home Isolated After Suspected COVID Case

A day after reports came in that a tea-seller near Matoshree, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence is a coronavirus suspect, 4 persons have who were possibly in contact with him have been put into quarantine. Additionally as a precautionary measure, some security personnel deployed at Matoshree who reportedly visited the tea stall have been kept into isolation, as per news agency ANI on Tuesday.

This came after it was reported that the area around Matoshree have been declared 'containtment zone'. However, Vijay Khabale Patil, BMC PRO refuted reports that the area near Matoshree house in Mumbai is sealed. He said that only routine sanitisation work was going on.

4 persons residing in the building of a tea-seller who is possibly infected with #Coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine. Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree,who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure: Police Sources #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Posters outside Matoshree

Reports came in on Monday evening that Mumbai's civic body - BMC has sealed the area around CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence “Matoshree” in as a precautionary measure, after a tea seller has been suspected for COVID-19. Visuals show the BMC's notice pasted in the area warning that action will be taken against violators. The same was reported by news agency ANI on Tuesday. In Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 433 and 30 deaths.

Mumbai: Posters declaring a locality, a containment zone was put up last night by BMC after a #COVID19 positive person was found near a Govt guest house. The Govt guest house is located near Matoshree (private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray). pic.twitter.com/ux1P5BFf2K — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

With 120 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has increased to 868 and with 7 new deaths today, the death toll in the stand at 52, Maharashtra Health Department informed in daily media bulletin.

"Today, a total of 120 new COVID19 positive cases reported taking the total number of cases to 868 in the state. The maximum number of cases were recorded in Mumbai with 526 followed by Pune (City and Rural) with 141 cases and Municipal Corporations in Thane division (other than Mumbai) with 85 cases,"," the bulletin read. "There were 7 deaths in the state due to COVID-19. Those who died due to COVID-19 were seen to have other illnesses as well. 4 deaths were recorded in Mumbai and 1 each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai-Virar. These deaths have taken the state toll due to COVID-19 to 52," the bulletin added.

The state health department bulletin also informed that as many as 70 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. 32,521 people are in-home quarantine and 3498 people are in institutional quarantine.

