Supriya Sule Writes To Gujarat CM, Requests Aid For Stranded Workers From Maharashtra

Writing to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, NCP leader Supriya Sule requested the CM to help over 1200 daily wage workers from Maharashtra that were stuck in the state. In addition to her tweet, she also attached a list of the people who the Gujarat CM could get in contact with to aid the stranded workers. As the lockdown began in the country, migrant workers, especially from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal, in the absence of transport facilities have been stranded in other states. Various state governments have been scrambling to arrange food and lodging facilities for the workers.

Around 1200 - 1300 Daily wage workers from Maharashtra are currently stuck in Gujarat amidst Corona Virus Crisis (Details are given below). Requesting Hon. Vijay Rupani

(@vijayrupanibjp) Ji to kindly help him. @CMOGuj pic.twitter.com/vAJlD2OeYM — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 6, 2020

Plea in SC over migrant worker's rights during lockown

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea filed by two civil rights activists seeking enforcement of the fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have been left without work or food following the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea said that fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution needs to be enforced for migrant workers who are severely affected by the lockdown ordered by the government on March 24.

