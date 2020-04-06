The Debate
Supriya Sule Writes To Gujarat CM, Requests Aid For Stranded Workers From Maharashtra

General News

Writing to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, NCP leader Supriya Sule requested aid for over 1200 daily wage workers from Maharashtra that were stuck there.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Supriya

Writing to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, NCP leader Supriya Sule requested the CM to help over 1200 daily wage workers from Maharashtra that were stuck in the state. In addition to her tweet, she also attached a list of the people who the Gujarat CM could get in contact with to aid the stranded workers. As the lockdown began in the country, migrant workers, especially from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal, in the absence of transport facilities have been stranded in other states. Various state governments have been scrambling to arrange food and lodging facilities for the workers. 

Read: 'Lack Of Preparedness To Deal With Migrant Workers During Lockdown': Cong Leader Shashidhar Reddy

Read: SC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Activists For Payment Of Wages To Migrant Workers

Plea in SC over migrant worker's rights during lockown

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea filed by two civil rights activists seeking enforcement of the fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have been left without work or food following the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea said that fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution needs to be enforced for migrant workers who are severely affected by the lockdown ordered by the government on March 24.

Read: PM Modi's FULL Covid Speech To BJP Cadre: 'This Is A Long Battle; Mustn't Tire; Must Win'

(With Agency Inputs)

