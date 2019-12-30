Seelampur Violence Case: Delhi HC Issues A Show-cause Notice To Jail Authority

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday heard the bail petition of two individuals who were arrested after a protest over CAA turned violent in Seelampur area last week. The case has been adjourned for the day and the matter will be attended on Tuesday. Court has also issued a show-cause notice to the jail authority for not responding to the medical report of the accused.

The jail authorities had submitted a report before the court on Friday stating that an accused named Moinuddin, who was brought to the Mandoli Jail on December 20. He had suffered a blast injury on his right hand and was duly given medical treatment. The court sought medical reports of both the accused from the jail authorities, after hearing the petition on Friday.

The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people in connection with the Seelampur violence on December 17. Consequently, the court had sent them to 14-days judicial custody.

Seelampur violence

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on December 17 and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The protests in Seelampur came two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University. The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest.

They were staging a protest against the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

All the accused were identified through videos taken during the anti-CAA protest. Section 144 had been imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order

