Delhi: Anti-CAA Protest Erupts In Seelampur Area, Takes A Violent Turn

An Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17, and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Security tightened

Further, reports stated that the police closed all the vehicular movements on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad. Along with it, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also ordered to shut the entry and exit gates of five metro stations in the area. The corporation took to Twitter and gave a security update saying, "Entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains won't be halting at these stations."

Entry & exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019

Entry & exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Tuesday and called the Anti-CAA protests as 'Violent disobedience of democracy'.

What’s happening in Seelampur is not dissent but violent disobedience of democracy, the perpetrators of this should be dealt with strictly and promptly. Mobs can’t take law and order in their own hands to create tensions in an already fragile atmosphere. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 17, 2019

About CAA

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

