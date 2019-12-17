The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delhi: Anti-CAA Protest Erupts In Seelampur Area, Takes A Violent Turn

General News

An Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17, and took a violent turn. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

An Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17, and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University. 

Security tightened

Further, reports stated that the police closed all the vehicular movements on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad. Along with it, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also ordered to shut the entry and exit gates of five metro stations in the area. The corporation took to Twitter and gave a security update saying, "Entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains won't be halting at these stations." 

 Read: Senior Congress leaders condemn violent protests at Jamia University against CAA

Priyanka Chaturvedi's tweet

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Tuesday and called the Anti-CAA protests as 'Violent disobedience of democracy'. 

Read: Maharashtra: Notice against 2 students to not hold a signature campaign against NRC, CAA

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE updates: Fresh violence in Delhi; Metro stations shut

About CAA

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre. 

Read: AASU stages Satyagraha against CAA, over 1000 protesters detained in Guwahati

(with ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES