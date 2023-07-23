UP ATS Arrests Two Brothers Over Seema Haider's Fake Aadhar Card

The UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), on July 23, arrested two brothers from Bulandshahr for allegedly providing fake Aadhar cards for Sachin Meena which eventually ended up with Seema Haider. According to sources, the duo owns a public service center in the Ahmedgarh area. Seema Haider, a resident of Pakistan, entered India via Nepal on May 13 and is said to have concealed her real identity using a fake Aadhar card. Both Sachin and Seema came to know each other in 2019 through an online video game and the two met for the first time in March this year in Nepal. During their meeting, Sachin reportedly provided Seema with three Aadhar cards, one for her and two for her children. These Aadhar cards were used by Seema to enter into India via Nepal.

Seema, 30, is currently residing in Greater Noida with her new husband Sachin Meena, 23, for whom she illegally crossed over into India with her four kids. She is currently on the radar of the ATS. The arrest by the ATS makes it the first in the investigation which began with the interrogation of Seema, Sachin and his father for three days straight.

Seema Haider seeks Indian citizenship

Amid intense scrutiny by the ATS, Seema Haider has filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu seeking Indian citizenship. Speaking to Republic TV, Seema's lawyer AP Singh said that she had sought permission to live in India at her matrimonial house with her minor children and requested the initiation of the process to grant Indian citizenship. The petition says that Seema changed her religion to Hinduism after being "influenced by India's civilisation, culture, behaviour, safety, security toward women by the Government of India."

"We are very hopeful that she'll be granted citizenship of India as she has done nothing wrong in her life, she is a woman who fell in love and she can be granted citizenship as she fulfills all the qualifications of the third schedule of Citizenship Act," the lawyer told Republic.