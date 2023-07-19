Seema Haider Illegal Entry In India: UP DGP Reveals Key Details Of Probe, Seized Items

Quick links:
Sachin Meena and Seema Haider appearing for interrogation by UP ATS (Image: PTI)
Seema Haider (30) and Sachin Meena’s (22) cross-border love story has been hogging the media spotlight during the past few days ever since she illegally entered India through Nepal, along with her four children. As the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) continues to probe the espionage angle in Seema Haider's journey from Karachi to Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, July 19 said that four mobile phones, two video cassettes, five Pakistan-authorised passports, and one unused passport with an incomplete name and address were recovered from Seema Haider.
Noida-based Sachin Meena’s lover Seema Haider was being interrogated continuously for three straight days by UP ATS. The Pakistani national is under the scanner after she along with her four children crossed over to India via Nepal in May this year to be with her lover, Sachin Meena.
The Uttar Pradesh DGP office, in a statement, said, "Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address and ID card recovered from Seema Haider. Investigation of the same is underway. She, along with her four children, entered India illegally and the District Police is carrying out an investigation in this regard.”
According to UP DGP, following facts have come to light:
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said it would not be appropriate to say if Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May and is staying with her partner in Noida, is a spy unless we have enough proof. Seema and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad on July 17 and 18. They were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7.
When asked if Seema could be a Pakistan spy, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said nothing could be said so early. "The matter is related to two countries. Till we have enough proof, it would not be appropriate to say anything in this regard," he said.
In her media interactions since her bail, Seema has been saying that she entered India though the Nepal border and travelled to Noida in a bus to be with Sachin whom she met online. When asked whether the entry of a Pakistani citizen in India through the Nepal border was a security lapse, Kumar said, "This is not so. Our border (with Nepal) is porus. No passport is needed there. Nothing is written on anyone's face."
On the ATS questioning of Seema and Sachin, the officer said that all agencies are doing their work. The couple, who claims to have gotten married in Nepal earlier this year, had first got in touch in 2019 over online game PUBG.