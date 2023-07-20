Seema Haider, Sachin Meena Meticulously Planned Former's Entry Into India: Sources

The sensational 'cross-border lover story' of Pakistan's Seema Haider and India's Sachin Meena has captivated the media's attention in recent days, ever since Seema illegally entered India from Nepal along with her four children. According to sources familiar with the matter, Seema and Sachin had meticulously planned her entry into India.

During a visit to Nepal, Sachin reportedly met Seema and provided her with three Aadhaar cards - one for Seema and two for her children, sources said. According to the police, Seema arrived in Nepal on March 10, 2023, from Pakistan's Karachi Airport via Sharjah Airport, using a 15-day tourist visa. She returned from Nepal on March 17 via the same route. Sachin facilitated her arrival in Nepal, where they stayed together at the New Vinayak Hotel in Kathmandu during that period.

It was during this seven-day window that the Aadhaar cards were handed over to Seema, sources. After returning to Pakistan in March, Seema, along with her four children, travelled to Dubai from Pakistan on May 10. Subsequently, they reached Kathmandu airport on May 11 and stayed in Pokhara, Nepal, as per information provided by the UP police. Utilising the Aadhaar cards provided by Sachin, Seema and her children crossed the border from Nepal into India, sources claimed.

Authorities are now scrutinising those responsible for creating fake Aadhaar cards, and additional charges related to the preparation of fraudulent documents could be added to the case, according to sources.

Regarding the UP ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) probe into the matter, sources disclosed that on Wednesday, Seema was taken into custody from her Noida residence, where she has been living with Sachin since her illegal entry into India. The ATS later released her around 11 pm on the same day.

It is important to note that Seema was previously arrested by local police for illegal entry into India, while Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, both of them were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have since been residing together with Seema's four children in a house in the Rabupura area. Remarkably, Seema has expressed her desire not to return to Pakistan and wishes to continue living with Sachin, even claiming to have embraced Hinduism.

Would not be appropriate to say if Seema is spy until we have proof: UP DGP

Amidst growing speculation, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police Prashant Kumar commented on the sensitive matter, stating, "It would not be appropriate to label Pakistani citizen Seema Haider as a spy until we have sufficient evidence." When questioned about Seema's possible deportation, he refrained from giving a direct response. He also denied any security lapses along the porous Indo-Nepal border through which Seema entered India.

As the story unfolds, public interest remains high, and the authorities continue their investigation to ascertain the truth behind this captivating cross-border tale.