Sena Asks Pak PM Imran Khan 'Why RSS Ideology Matters?'; Points Out Dialogue Between PMs

Rebutting Pakistan PM Imran Khan's refusal to talk with India due to 'RSS ideology', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, questioned why Khan could not talk to PM Modi. Claiming the RSS' beliefs of 'Akhand Bharat' and that Jammu-Kashmir belonged to India was shared by the nation, Raut said that Khan must not stop talks due to RSS. Pointing out that RSS was an organisation, Raut said that dialogue was held between state heads.

Raut: 'Imran Khan has to talk to PM, why does RSS ideology matter?'

"What is the ideology of RSS? That Jammu and Kashmir is a part of Hindustan, it is true, this is the sentiment of the whole country. If the sentiment of the RSS is that of 'Akhand Bharat', it is also the sentiment of the country. The RSS is an organization, their sentiments can be anything. But his (Imran Khan's) dialogue is with the country and the Prime Minister," said Raut to ANI.

Imran Khan: 'Cant talk to India due to RSS ideology'

On Thursday, while confronted by ANI on whether 'talks and terror can go hand in hand?', Pakistan PM Imran Khan said, "We are waiting for India-Pakistan relations to be civilised but RSS ideology has come in the way". Imran Khan is in Uzbekistan to attend the two-day 'Central-South Asia conference'. The event is also attended by other high-ranked leaders of other countries including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and several others from Russia, Japan, and the US.

Moreover, Imran Khan refused to answer ANI when questioned if Pakistan is hand-in-hand with the Taliban amid increased violence in Afghanistan. While Khan evaded the question, Republic TV's Senior correspondent from Kabul Shershah Nawabi reported that at least 300 Pakistani commandos had joined the Taliban ranks and were taking part in operations of the militancy group on the ground. Sources in Afghanistan have informed Republic TV that Pakistan has warned Afghanistan it will launch aggressive operations against Afghanistan invades into their airspace while attacking Taliban.

"Our sources on the ground have reported that Pakistanis have warned Afghanistan that it will launch aggressive operations against them if they move against Taliban. At the same time, Afghan forces are on the ground trying to launch operations. At least 50 Pakistani insurgents were detained by the forces. A large number of Pakistani fighters are trying to cross back from Spin Buldak now but they were arrested. They are using tear gas against Afghan forces and fleeing," said Shershah Nawabi.

As the US troops pull out of Afghanistan, India has evacuated 50 Indian diplomats by a special flight from Kandahar, keeping the Consulate still open. The Indian embassy in Kabul is still operational. The Taliban has claimed that it has 85% of Afghanistan's territory under its control, beheading 22 Afghan soldiers amid peace talks with the US.