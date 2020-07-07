Senior Indian, US Diplomats Discuss COVID-19, Security In Indo-Pacific Region

Amid tense India-China relations and Beijing's assertive maneuvers in the South China Sea, senior Indian and American diplomats interacted virtually as part of India-US Foreign Office Consultations on Tuesday and discussed ongoing threats to the rules-based international order and maritime security.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, reviewed the entire gamut of engagements under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including political, economic, commercial, regional, and international cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The diplomats agreed to further strengthen the bilateral health partnership, including on pharmaceuticals and vaccine development to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and continue to play a critical role in the world’s recovery from COVID-19.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a productive exchange with Under Secretary David Hale on a diverse range of issues during India-US Foreign Office Consultations today. The discussions highlighted the convergences and shared interests between India and the US. pic.twitter.com/hKyVcvLZmx — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2020

"In addition, Under Secretary Hale and Foreign Secretary Shringla affirmed the U.S. and Indian visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where all countries can prosper, and agreed to work with other Indo-Pacific partners to bring these visions to reality. Both officials look forward to this year’s U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and pledged to remain in close contact on regional and international issues of mutual concern," a US State Department release stated.

Visa issues

The MEA said the two sides discussed ways to further enhance mutually beneficial trade and people-to-people ties, including through visa facilitation for students and professionals. This, in the backdrop of Washington suspending certain non-immigrant visas like H1-B which is popular among Indian professionals as well as issuing new guidelines which state that international students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, the MEA said the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to work towards ensuring a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the United Nations, especially during India's membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022.

