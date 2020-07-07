'China Lost 100 Soldiers In Galwan Clash,' Says Former Chinese Military Official; Slams Xi

In a massive claim, former Chinese military official Jianli Yang has alleged that more than 100 People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers died in the violent face-off between India and China along the LAC on the night of June 15. Issuing a statement, the Chinese human rights activist who is also the son of a former Chinese Communist Party (CPC) leader condemned the Galwan clashes slamming the Xi Government for hiding the actual casualty figures fearing a 'revolt' within the party.

Ever since the night of June 15, where violent clashes broke off between the Indian Army and the PLA, China has shunned away from revealing casualty figures, shifting the blame onto India, without offering a sequence of events. The Xi Jinping government's decision to hold back from releasing casualty numbers has allegedly drawn flak within its borders despite the administration's authoritarianism.

While India has admitted to 20 casualties, China hasn't yet so much as acknowledged its casualties. However, it has maintained that the numbers were definitely 'less than 20', in comparison to the casualties on the Indian side. Mouthpiece media Global Times said that the Chinese government's decision to refrain from sharing casualties was being done in a bid to avoid 'stoking public mood.'

Last month, news agency ANI, quoting Chinese cables, suggested 43 casualties including dead and injured from the Chinese side. US intelligence said 35 PLA soldiers had died, while Prasar Bharti, quoting sources, said 45 died.

Meanwhile, Beijing on Monday confirmed that the Chinese and Indian troops held Commander-level talks and will continue talks to ease tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China has said that steps are being taken to disengage and for de-escalation.

