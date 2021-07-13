Serum Institute To Manufacture Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine From September In India

In a big development, the Serum Institute of India will be manufacturing Russia's Sputnik V with an annual production capacity of 30 crore doses, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday. The production will begin in September.

"RDIF is delighted to cooperate with Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world. With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he is delighted to partner with RDIF to develop the Russian vaccine. "We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months with trial batches starting in the month of September," he said.

"With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world. Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes, and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic," Poonawala said.

Cell and vector samples already handed to SII

As part of the technology, the Gamaleya Centre has already handed over cell and vector samples to SII. Earlier this month, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted a test license to SII and the cultivation process has begun.

To date, the Russian vaccine has been registered in 67 countries across the world with a total population of over 3.5 billion. The data obtained by most of the countries show Sputnik V as one of the safest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Currently, Adar Poonawalla's firm is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

Dr Reddy’s to commercially launch Sputnik V

Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a partnership with RDIF to commercially launch Sputnik V in India. “The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14, 2021. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming week,” said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in a statement issued on Tuesday.

