Serum Institute To Seek Emergency Authorization Of Covishield From DCGI In Next 2 Weeks

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday stated that the biotech firm is set to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for an emergency use license of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield - in the next two weeks. Poonawalla has also shed light upon his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today when he had visited the Serum Institute in Pune to take stock of the vaccine development personally.

Speaking about his discussions with PM Modi on Saturday, Poonawalla said, "What we discussed is the implementation plan which will happen only after an emergency use license is granted, based on the data. We are in the process of submitting data to the DGCI. After that, there will be a discussion with the Health Ministry to roll out millions of doses around 2021."

He also revealed that the Centre is likely to purchase nearly 300-400 million doses of the vaccine by July 2021. Moreover, he asserted that India will be prioritized first for the distribution countries followed by the African countries. PM Modi also deliberated upon the pros and cons of other COVID vaccine contenders, the logistical issues and the pricing issues, Poonawalla said.

PM Modi visits Serum Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-city tour on Saturday with his visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune where he undertook an extensive review of the COVID-19 vaccine and its progress. On his visit to the three institutes, PM Modi was briefed on the progress of the vaccine to battle COVID-19 as India remains a forerunner in its production and distribution.

"Prime Minister stressed that India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health but also as a global good, and it is India’s duty to assist other countries, including the nations in our neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus. He asked the scientists to express their free and frank opinion on how the country could further improve its regulatory process. The scientists also presented an overview of how they are also developing various new and repurposed drugs to better fight COVID-19," a PMO release stated.

After a dosing error led to 90% efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, it was revealed that Covishield has overall efficacy of over 70% which could go up to 90% if the first dose is reduced to half followed by a full dose 21 days later.

