SFJ Hints At Possible Jail Break In Himachal Pradesh; 'Can't Hold Pro Khalistanis Forever'

Weeks after 'Khalistan' flags were found hoisted and slogans written on the wall of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly building in Dharamshala, designated terror group 'Sikhs for Justice' has now hinted at a possible jailbreak in the state. Citing the Burail and Nabha Jail Breaks, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was heard saying, “no Jail in Himachal can hold pro Khalistan Sikhs forever" in an audio statement.

In his audio threat, Pannun was heard saying, "This message is for Himachal advocates. You have failed in you legal duty. You have failed your oath, advocates. Now you will face Sikhs for Justice. We will hold you accountable. We are going to make a list of advocates from Himachal. CM Thakur, no Jail in Himachal can hold pro Khalistan Sikhs forever."

In March 2022, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, reacting to which the Anti-Terrorist Front of India had burnt Khalistani flags outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla and staged protests against the demand for Khalistan. Pannun had also claimed that the Khalistan flags were sent to the state during AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Mandi on April 6. Furthermore, in July 2021, the Himachal police had filed a case against Pannun for threatening CM Jairam Thakur against hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Khalistani flags hoisted outside Himachal Assembly

On May 8, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. Republic TV accessed visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate which indicate that Khalistan flags had been put up and inscribing was found on walls with the intent to provoke terror in the region.

Condemning the incident, CM Jairam Thakur had stated, "There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure. We will also review our border security system with other states and try to make it more strong."