Shah Faesal To Be Appointed As Advisor To Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha: Reports

In a major development in Jammu and Kashmir, former IAS officer Shah Faesal is all set to be appointed as advisor to Lieutenant-Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha. Following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, L-G Manoj Sinha on Friday had ordered induction and transfer of nearly 18 Police officers. The following developments came after the gruesome killings of four innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir.

Who is Shah Faesal?

Shah Faesal is a 2010 batch IAS officer who earlier quit services to join politics. Shah Faesal, in the past, was a vocal critic of the Modi government and was even detained at Delhi airport in August 2019 and later placed under house arrest against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370. The administration then slapped the PSA on him after former J&K Chief Ministers Omar and Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti. Later in June 2020, Faesal along with PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor were released from detention.

After his release, Faesal resigned from the post of chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) which led to rumours that he was set to rejoin government service. He had resigned from the civil services on January 9, 2019 citing the 'unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government'.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in J&K

On October 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation with a prime focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister was apprised by the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF & CRPF heads, and Director of IB. In the meeting that went for over two and a half hours, pertinent issues including anti-drone strategy, security concerns associated with Jammu and Kashmir, and the strategy to nab terrorists were discussed.

Fear grappled over Srinagar after the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan, who sold bhelpuri. Again the terrorists then shot and killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. While in the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead.