Shah Lays Foundation For Projects In Kutch, Appreciates BSF For Their Contribution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation of BSF (Border Security Force) Mooring Place in Kutch district of Gujarat. The Union Home Minister has also inaugurated various projects in Koteshwar, Kutch.

Foundation stone laying for the BSF Mooring Place and the E-Inauguration ceremony of various projects in Koteshwar, Kutch (Gujarat). Watch Live! https://t.co/CFJvjbSF2o August 12, 2023

Amit Shah said that a new unit has been established comprising an administrative complex, officers’ mess, canteen, parade ground and training centre among others. The infrastructure boost would ease the functioning of the border forces, especially the water wing of the BSF. The Union Home Minister underlined the installation of modern cameras to track the minute movements on Pakistan's side.

The Union Home Minister appreciated the Border Security Force entrusted with the protection of India’s borders along Bangladesh and Pakistan. Shah recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s decision of ‘One Border, One Force’. He said, “BSF has the responsibility of guarding the border with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. The vigilance of BSF is efficient for both borders. Out of all CAPFs, BSF is the only one that can protect all three- water, land and sky…”

Shah emphasised the importance of coastal security for the security of the country and said that these infrastructure projects would arm the forces against hostile neighbours and help them better protect the entire range from Harminala to the entire Gujarat coast.

The Union Home Minister appreciated the BSF for maintaining tight security in even the harshest of conditions- temperatures ranging from -43 degrees C to 45 degrees C and ensured that while the jawans stand tall at the borders, the Narendra Modi Government is taking every step necessary for better livelihood of their families back home.

Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to the State. He arrived at the Bhuj airport on Friday night and is expected to attend various events in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. This morning, he also attended the inauguration of IFFCO’s (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative) new Nano fertiliser plant.

