'Cannot Be Taken Lightly': Shatrughan Sinha Hails Russia On Successful COVID Vaccine Trial

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday highlighted the 'good and positive' news after Russia claimed to have found the vaccine for Coronavirus. Sechenov University researchers have successfully completed clinical trials of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers, chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told a Russian news outlet on Sunday, July 12.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha exuded confidence in Russia, stating that their claims cannot be taken lightly. He further expressed enthusiasm and hope for a better result for this deadly virus.

What a good & positive news we read yesterday, as Russia claimed to have found a vaccine for #Corona. Russia's claim cannot be taken lightly...it means a lot. They claim to have successfully completed human trials of coronavirus. Sharing this news with great enthusiasm. Hope, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 14, 2020

Russian Scientists Successfully Complete World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The Russian mission to India, in a tweet, quoted Smolyarchuk saying 'the vaccine is safe'. Alexander Lukashev, Director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University, also vouched for the safety of the drug while speaking to local media.

🦠#Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world's first vaccine against #COVID19.



"The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20", chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) July 12, 2020

As per reports, the first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second batch would be discharged on July 20. Moreover, the volunteers will remain under medical supervision on an out-patient basis after being discharged.

Sechenov University is reported to have started with the first stage of research on June 18 with a group of 18 volunteers. The second group of 20 volunteers was tested for the COVID-19 vaccine on June 23.

