'Cannot Be Taken Lightly': Shatrughan Sinha Hails Russia On Successful COVID Vaccine Trial

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday highlighted the 'good and positive' news after Russia claimed to have found the vaccine for Coronavirus

Written By
Prachi Mankani
Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday highlighted the 'good and positive' news after Russia claimed to have found the vaccine for Coronavirus. Sechenov University researchers have successfully completed clinical trials of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers, chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told a Russian news outlet on Sunday, July 12.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha exuded confidence in Russia, stating that their claims cannot be taken lightly. He further expressed enthusiasm and hope for a better result for this deadly virus.

Russian Scientists Successfully Complete World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The Russian mission to India, in a tweet, quoted Smolyarchuk saying 'the vaccine is safe'. Alexander Lukashev, Director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University, also vouched for the safety of the drug while speaking to local media.

As per reports, the first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second batch would be discharged on July 20. Moreover, the volunteers will remain under medical supervision on an out-patient basis after being discharged.

Sechenov University is reported to have started with the first stage of research on June 18 with a group of 18 volunteers. The second group of 20 volunteers was tested for the COVID-19 vaccine on June 23.  

