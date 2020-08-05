Shatrughan Sinha Says He's A 'Ramayan Vasi'; Shares Literal Reason Why Before Bhumi Pujan

Shatrughan Sinha is excited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir. He shared a tweet and congratulated everyone on the auspicious day. He also informed his followers that his bungalow in Mumbai is named 'Ramayana' which means that his family is 'Ramayana Vasi' in the true sense.

'Ramayana Vasi'

The Bhoomi Pujan day has arrived. The coronavirus pandemic has limited the number of people who can attend this historic event but this hasn't stopped people from being excited. One such person is Shatrughan Sinha. He has expressed his enthusiasm by sharing multiple tweets. While his twin sons are named Luv and Kush, his Mumbai bungalow is also named 'Ramayana' which makes his family 'Ramayana Vasi'. He also shared a forwarded picture of a '2 ana' coin from back in 1818 which has a picture of Lord Ram inscribed on one side and a lotus on the other side. This coin was made by the East India Company as inscribed on the coin. Additionally, his name is the same as Lord Ram's brother.

Check out his tweets below:

BADHAI! JAI SHRI RAM! Our abode in Mumbai is known as 'Ramayana', so our family is 'Ramayana Vasi' in the true sense. Just received a beautiful & quite informative forward. Sharing it here on this grand & appropriate day. Hope, wish & pray it's true! Truly — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 5, 2020

Blissful🌟👇

"एक संयोग ही कहा जाएगा 1818 में जो 2 आना सिक्का होता था उसमें एकतरफ रामदरबार अंकित था और दूसरे तरफ कमल का फूल बना हुआ था।ऐसा प्रतीत होता है,यह संदेश था कि जब कमल का राज आएगा अयोध्या में तभी दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा एवं भगवान श्री राम का भव्य मंदिर बनेगा! #जय_जय_श्रीराम pic.twitter.com/gxpcf9tuWy — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 5, 2020

On this auspicious day, sharing a beautifully sung divine bhajan, which is most apt for this grand occasion. Jai Shri Ram!🙏🕉️ pic.twitter.com/8GAJZ0EmG4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 5, 2020

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a shlok from Ramcharitmanas on Twitter. Numerous other political personalities including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Hardeep Singh Puri, Akhilesh Yadav, have shared their thoughts and feelings.

जासु बिरहँ सोचहु दिन राती। रटहु निरंतर गुन गन पाँती॥

रघुकुल तिलक सुजन सुखदाता। आयउ कुसल देव मुनि त्राता।।



प्रिय राम भक्तों, आपका अभिनंदन, आपको बधाई



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 5, 2020

The bhoomi pujan by Prime Minister Modi on August 5 is the end of civilisational exile & beginning of a New India with its ethos entrenched in ancient value system based. It’s model of governance seeks its authority vested in the principles of Ramrajya. Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ka3HtIiXGH — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 5, 2020

जय महादेव जय सिया-राम

जय राधे-कृष्ण जय हनुमान



भगवान शिव के कल्याण, श्रीराम के अभयत्व व श्रीकृष्ण के उन्मुक्त भाव से सब परिपूर्ण रहें!



आशा है वर्तमान व भविष्य की पीढ़ियां भी मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम के दिखाए मार्ग के अनुरूप सच्चे मन से सबकी भलाई व शांति के लिए मर्यादा का पालन करेंगी. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 5, 2020

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं।



भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने।



मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Just 8 months after the Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the temple on August 5. Ayodhya is gearing up for the big day and has been decorated for the spectacle. The foundation stone is to be laid at 12:30 pm. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is tasked with the construction of the temple. using Sompura Marbles.