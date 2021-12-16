Sheena Bora Murder Case: Timeline Of Events As Indrani Mukerjea Claims Daughter Is Alive

The Sheena Bora murder case has made headlines on several occasions since the victim disappeared in 2012, and her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, became the prime accused. In a massive twist to the case, Indrani Mukerjea, who is presently serving a prison sentence, claimed, on December 16, that Sheena is alive and in Jammu and Kashmir. Urging CBI to hunt for Bora in the Union territory, Murkerjea will file an application in Bombay High court along with the letter on December 28.

The Mumbai Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accidentally discovered the alleged murder while probing an illegal arms case in 2015. According to Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in 2012. The case was registered against four people including Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea, and her ex-husband (Sheena Bora's father) Sanjeev Khanna.

As the sensational murder case takes another turn, here's a look at the timeline of events that led to the discovery of the alleged murder, its investigation and court sentencing.

Sheena Bora murder case: Timeline of events

24 April 2012: Sheena Bora took leave from her company and went missing. Later, it was learned that she resigned. No missing complaint was lodged by her family members, who claimed that she moved to the US.

23 May 2012: Maharashtra Police found a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

25 August 2015: After a span of three years, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested.

26 August 2015: Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna was arrested in Kolkata. Earlier, the police had arrested Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai in connection with an illegal arms case, during which he told police about the disappearance of Sheena Bora. Rai later confessed to murdering and disposing of her body. Indrani Mukerjea, too, admitted her role in the murder.

30 August 2015: Indrani, Sanjeev, and Rai were taken to recreate the crime scene.

10 September 2015: Police discover an e-mail sent by Indrani Mukerjea to Sheena Bora and her brother, Mikhail.

18 September 2015: Maharashtra authorities transfer case to CBI​​​​​.

30 September 2015: CBI lodges an FIR against Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, and Shyamvar Rai

19 November 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukerjea and submits chargesheets in opposition to Indrani, ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai. According to the charge sheet, Sheena Bora had developed a relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, one of Peter Mukerjea's two sons from his previous marriage. This relationship was one of the suspected reasons for her murder, while other financial motives were also in consideration.

21 October 2016: A third charge sheet was filed by the CBI against Indrani Mukerjea. It was claimed that Indrani Mukerjea spoke to Sanjeev Khanna about the possibility of Sheena Bora and Rahul Mukerjea ending up with all properties if they got married. This would leave no assets for her daughter Vidhie, from her other marriage. The CBI later included Peter Mukerjea in the chargseheet alleging that he was involved in a conspiracy to keep Sheena Bora's disappearance out of the public eye.

17 February 2017: The trial commenced. Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea were charged with Sheena Bora's murder and conspiracy.

8 December 2018: The CBI told the court that Peter Mukerjea was one of the conspirators in the murder case.

3 October 2019: Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea got divorced.

20 March 2020: Peter Mukerjea walked out of the Arthur Street jail on bail after spending over four years behind bars.

24 July 2021: Special CBI court rejected Indrani Mukerjea's plea and held that she played an active role in the abduction, murder, and disposal of the body of her daughter, Sheena Bora.

17 August 2021: The CBI closed further investigation into the murder case. Shaymvar Rai turned approver in the case.

December 16, 2021: Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and possibly living in Jammu and Kashmir.