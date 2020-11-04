'Sheer Abuse Of Power & Attack On Freedom Of Press': MoS Kishan Reddy On Arnab's Arrest

Condemning the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has remarked that the incident is 'sheer abuse of power' and an attack on the freedom of the press in Maharashtra. The MoS Home Affairs also highlighted that the 'undemocratic arrest' of Arnab is a blatant violation and open disregard to the constitutional principles and values that guarantee Article 19 rights.

The assault and undemocratic arrest of Arnab Goswami is a blatant violation and open disregard to each of the constitutional principles & values that guarantee Article 19 Rights.



This is sheer abuse of power and attack on the Freedom of Press in Maharashtra. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 4, 2020

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were leveled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

