Shillong: 1st Edition Of Northeast Food Show Begins, CM Conrad Sangma Sets Goals

The first edition of the North East Food Show by Meghalaya and Salon International de l’Agrolimentaire (SIAL) Group was inaugurated in Shillong on Wednesday by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the presence of Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh. Speaking during the inaugural session of the three days’ food festival, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that Northeast has great potential and he hoped that the food festival would provide the right organization, a platform, and a network to farmers, entrepreneurs and all stakeholders in the food industry.

“Northeast has great potential and farmers and entrepreneurs are doing so well but there is a missing link somewhere and that is why it was important to have such a food festival in Northeast on a common platform,” he said.

He added that the three-day festival would bring together farmers, technology providers, entrepreneurs, buyers, chefs, hotels and all stakeholders in the food industry on a single massive platform.“The objective of the food festival is to give exposure, connection and opportunities to the farmers and entrepreneurs of the Northeast,” he informed. He also said that the government intends to take the food festival forward every year making it an annual event so that it will not only be beneficial to the Northeast but the entire Southeast Asian region. “We are hopeful and targeting that this will be the biggest food festival in the South East Asian region,” Conrad said.

A new venture by the State government

A collaboration between the State government, Inter Ads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, sole licensee of SIAL in India, the world’s largest food innovation network with over 50 years of global food innovation experience, the Northeast Food Show 2019 is platform of Northeastern India that is focused on creating a global platform to ‘Inspire Food Business’ for this part of the country. The Northeast Food Show is also the curtain-raiser to ‘Charting a new course through food processing and supply chain management’ for the Northeast. A series of conferences, workshops and demos will be held which will culminate in the Northeast Chief Ministers’ Conclave on the last day in which key decision and policymakers from the Union and State governments along with key representatives from the industry will be present for deliberations.

