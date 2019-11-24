Prahlad Singh Patel: 'Rich Cultural Heritage Of North East Attracts Tourists Globally'

Manipur Chief Minister and Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday jointly inaugurated the 8th International Tourism Mart in Imphal that was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in association with the North Eastern States. While addressing the crowd at the event, the Union Minister said that the North-Eastern region has rich cultural heritage that can attract tourists from across the globe.

'PM Modi is a true brand ambassador to promote tourism'

Speaking at the occasion, the Union Minister said North East has a rich cultural heritage. He also said focus needs to be given to change the perception and maintained that the government is working towards it. Prahlad Singh Patel also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true brand ambassador to promote tourism in the country.

Manipur CM says improved infrastructure will pave way for tourism

The minister said since peace has prevailed in Manipur, there is a growth of tourism and thanked Tourism Ministry for hosting the 8th International Tourism Mart in Manipur. He also stated that due to improvement in infrastructure and connectivity, more tourists can be expected in the future.

International tourism mart focuses on providing a platform for promoting cultural ties and providing enhanced connectivity to the States of North Eastern Region with other countries in India's neighborhood. This year the mart witnessed participation from Buyer and Media delegates from around the world. According to a Government statement, a total of 36 foreign Buyer delegates from over 19 countries including Australia, Canada, Cambodia, Czech, Dubai, Italy, Japan, Oman, Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, USA, UK, Vietnam are participating in the mart. Another 49 stakeholders from around India and 109 sellers from the North Eastern States are also participating in the mart. Manipur is hosting this mart for the second time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala.

