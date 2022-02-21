Shivamogga Murder: Three Arrested In Bajrang Dal Leader's Killing, States Karnataka Govt

In the wake of the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, BJP minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday shared that at least three arrests had been made in connection with the case. Addressing the media at Shivamogga, Eshwarappa confirmed the 3 arrests and assured all possible help to the victim's family. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier disclosed that four to five men are suspected to be involved in the killing.

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers have gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder.

Jnanendra has visited the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga and consoled Harsha's grieving family members. The victim was a beloved activist of RSS and VHP and helped actively during pandemic times, according to the Minister. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case. A link between the ongoing Hijab-saffron shawl protest and the murder has not been ascertained so far.

Eshwarappa blames DK Shivakumar for killing

Meanwhile, BJP minister KS Eshwarappa has blamed Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's provocative speech for murder. Stating that the killing was done by Muslim goons, Eshwarappa added that DKS' allegation that a saffron flag had replaced the national flag in Shivamogga school was the reason for the incident.

"Muslim goons killed him. In Shivamogga, these Muslims have never wagged their tails before. Recently, DK Shivakumar said that the national flag was replaced with the saffron flag in a government school's maidan. This provocative statement has encouraged Muslim goons in Shivamogga. This goondagiri won't be tolerated," said Eshwarappa.

In response, DK Shivakumar described him as a 'mad man', demanding that a case be filed against him for his seditious remarks. DK Shivakumar stated, "Eshwarappa is a very mad man. Siddaramaiah said that he doesn't have a connection between tongue and brain. He speaks nonsense. First, a sedition case has to be filed against him. The BJP leadership must sack him."

Image: ANI/S Harsha Hindu- Facebook