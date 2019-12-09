Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stages Protest For Bhopal Rape Victim

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday staged a protest in Roshanpura intersection in Bhopal, demanding justice for the 12-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered at Manuabhan Tekri in Bhopal.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered by the accused in April and her head was reportedly crushed with a rock by the culprits so as her identity can not be verified.

Chouhan sat on the protest with the rape victim's mother who said she wants her daughter's culprits to be punished in a manner similar to the Telangana rape and murder case. Angry protestors raised slogans against the Kamal Nath-led government in the state and asked for immediate action against the culprits.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: Tihar Jail Says 'Have No Hangman' As Convict Asks For Mercy Plea Withdrawal

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan posted a video with the caption "I also want to humbly request the Supreme Court that if people do not get justice, then people will shower flowers when rapists are gunned down on incidents like Hyderabad. If there is no justice served, then people will take revenge" (translated).

In a video message posted on the social media site, Chouhan said that around eight months ago, a 12-year-old daughter was raped and brutally murdered at the Tekri of Manuabhan in Bhopal and she is yet to get justice. He added that he was sitting with the daughter's mother at 11 am at a dharna at Roshanpura intersection in Bhopal, asking people to come and join him.

Chouhan slammed the lack of DNA reports of the accused in the case and said that the victim's mother had come to him several times to get justice for her daughter. He asked the authorities how and when will justice be done.

READ | Delhi: Another Fire Breaks Out In Anaj Mandi Area

The incident

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two men in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. The girl was visiting a Jain temple with her 16-year-old aunt Tuesday evening when a man, who knew the latter, took the girl away to a secluded spot when the aunt was not around, police said. He allegedly raped the girl and then crushed her head with a rock. One of the accused Avinash Sahu (18) was immediately arrested on account of rape and murder under the IPC and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

READ | Shiv Sena Demands 'No Voting Rights To Refugees For 25 Years' Ahead Of CAB Tabling

READ | No Going Back Now? BJP Decides To Go Solo In 2022 Mumbai Civic Body Polls Against Sena

(With ANI Inputs)