Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police To Question Aaftab's Father Today, Say Sources

In the latest update on the Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police are likely to question killer Aaftab's father Amin Poonawala today, November 20, according to the sources. This development holds significance as Delhi police were trying to connect to the accused's family members after they reportedly fled to an unknown location.

Notably, this comes after a team of Delhi police in Maharashtra's Vasai questioned the prime witness-- Shraddha's best friend Shivani Mhatre, and her former manager Karan Behra on Saturday.

Delhi police questions Shraddha's best friend and former manager

On Saturday, a senior officer of the Delhi police team in Vasai questioned Mhatre and Behra in connection with the Shraddha murder case. Accordingly, their statements were recorded. The police also extracted the WhatsApp chat of Shraddha's former managers Karan Behra and Shivani Mhatre. According to the sources, the Delhi police will use these chats as evidence in the murder case.

So far, a total of six people associated with this case have recorded their statements. Apart from Mhatre and Behra, Shraddha's other close friends-- Laxman Nadar, Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Raj, and the owner of the flat in which Shraddha and Aaftab stayed in Vasai.

It is pertinent to mention that Laxman Nadar, along with Shivani Mahtare knew of Shraddha's relationship with Aaftab, in-depth. Nadar was the person who informed Shraddha's father that things were not smooth between the couple and that they often used to have fights. Notably, Nadar informed Shraddha's family that her cellphone was switched off for the past two months and he was unable to contact her.

Narco test on Aaftab next week

As per the narco test order accessed by Republic TV, Aaftab Poonawala will be presented for a narco test within five days. The Saket court on Thursday allowed Delhi Police to conduct the test on the accused and also question him for five more days in its custody.

A narco test will be conducted to ensure the veracity of various claims made by Aaftab during the investigation. As per the sources, it was also revealed that the accused had changed his statements during the probe multiple times and seemed to be non-cooperative.