4,155 Shramik Special Trains Ferried Over 57L Migrants Till June 2: Railways

The Railways has operated 4,155 Shramik Special trains ferrying more than 57 lakh migrants across the country as of June 2. The top five states or union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, stated the Indian Railways in a release.

"As on 2nd June 2020, a total of 4155 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalised from various states across the country. 102 trains were on the run till 10 am in the morning. Till now, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 33 days. These 4155 trains were originated from various states," the Indian Railways said in a release.

Gibing more details regarding the maximum departures and arrivals of the migrant workers, the release read, "The top five states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat(1027), Maharashtra(802), Punjab(416), Uttar Pradesh (288) and Bihar (294). The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1670 ), Bihar(1482), Jharkhand(194), Odisha (180), West Bengal (135)."

"These "Shramik Special" Trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1670 trains), Bihar (1482 trains), Jharkhand (194 trains), Odisha (180 trains), and West Bengal (135 trains)," it added.

'No more congestions'

Last week, there were reports of trains being rerouted due to congestion on the tracks. Now, the Railways has stated that there are no more congestions.

However, complaints regarding lack of food, water, and other basic necessities have been highlighted multiple times by passengers, while several videos of passengers rushing to grab food packets and water bottles have surfaced online.

Gehlot slams Goyal

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had criticized Piyush Goyal for the handling of Shramik Special trains. He said Goyal should be divested of his responsibility as the Railways Minister so that he could concentrate only on raising funds for the BJP.

The Congress leader claimed that as many as 40 Shramik Special trains -- the service was launched on May 1 to ferry stranded migrant workers to their homes -- have been delayed.

"One took 9 days to reach and 80 deaths reported so far (on Shramik Specials). I suggest HPM to let Mr Goyal be Minister without portfolio as we have never heard of such mess in Indian railways ever before," Gehlot tweeted, without evidence on the death claim.

"Let him concentrate on fundraising for BJP only," he wrote.

