Piyush Goyal States 18% Hike In FDI Into India, Credits 'Make In India' For $73bn Figure

In a significant piece of good news, the foreign direct investment in India has grown at 18 percent in 2019-20. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said the total FDI has doubled since 2013-14, from $36 billion to $73 billion now. This increase in the FDI is touted to be due to the 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another strong vote of confidence in Make in India, total FDI into India grew at 18% in 2019-20 to reach $73 Bn. Total FDI has doubled from 13-14 when it was only $36 Bn. This long term investment will spur job creation. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 28, 2020

READ | Trump Claims PM Modi Not In 'good Mood', Offers To Mediate On India-China Border Row Again

READ | On LAC Standoff, Indian Troops Following Protocols; Centre Firm On National Security: MEA

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday remarked that 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' is about engaging with the world from a position of strength and not just about 'self-reliance.' The Union Minister added that the exploration of new markets while maintaining diversification and consolidation in the current areas of strength is the 'mantra' for success.

Addressing a digital summit on exports organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal said that the future of growth lay with industry and the private sector, with the government having a minute role to play.

The Union Minister also identified three important ways to increase India's exports: Reviving manufacturing, diversifying the export basket, and finding newer and more accepting markets. He also stressed that diversification of exports, in addition to consolidating current areas of strength, is necessary for the Indian economy to grow.

Furthermore, Piyush Goyal highlighted India's opportunity to promote indigenous production in the auto component sector, furniture, air conditioners and others. He added that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is also promoting electronics production while in the pharma sector, API manufacturing is being encouraged and in the Agri export sector, the opportunity is 'huge.'

(With agency inputs)

READ | Karnataka Govt Clarifies No Suspension Of Flights From 5 States, Requests Less Air Traffic

READ | '30 Groups In India Trying To develop COVID-19 Vaccine': Principal Scientific Advisor