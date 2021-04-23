Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust To Set Up Two oxygen Plants In Ayodhya

Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJBTK), which works for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and for the development of the Ayodhya region, has now come out to help the COVID infected patients. On Thursday, the trust has announced to set up two oxygen plant at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.

Taking it to Twitter Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to provide funds for the installation of 2 oxygen plants in Dashrath Medical College, Ayodhya in order to fulfil the requirement of Oxygen gas in the hospital".

à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¥ƒà¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤—à¤¤ à¤…à¤¯à¥‹à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤§à¥€ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤•à¤¤à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥‡à¤¤à¥, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤œà¤¨à¥à¤®à¤­à¥‚à¤®à¤¿ à¤¤à¥€à¤°à¥à¤¥ à¤•à¥à¤·à¥‡à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤…à¤¯à¥‹à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¦à¤¶à¤°à¤¥ à¤®à¥‡à¤¡à¤¿à¤•à¤² à¤•à¥‰à¤²à¥‡à¤œ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 2 à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¾à¤‚à¤Ÿ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤‚à¤—à¥‡, à¤œà¤¿à¤¨à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤–à¤°à¥à¤š à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤‰à¤ à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 22, 2021

Dr Anil Mishra, Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust said that at present, the whole country is troubled due to the COVID pandemic. In such a situation, the Trust has announced to set up an oxygen plant of Rs 55 lakh. The plant will be set up at Dasharatha Medical College, Ayodhya.

PM Modi Calls For Boosting Oxygen Production

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the O2 supply across India and boost its availability. On this occasion, the PM stressed the need to work on increasing the production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities. He directed the officials to ensure oxygen supply to various states in an unhindered manner, he stated that the responsibility should be fixed on the local administration in cases of obstruction.

During today’s high level meet, we reviewed the situation relating to oxygen supply and ways to further boost oxygen availability in the coming days. https://t.co/ohHZEHotUe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

MHA's directives on oxygen supply

The oxygen shortage crisis came to the fore after many Delhi hospitals issued frantic appeals regarding the shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. The Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states amid reports of shortage. Moreover, it mandated that no oxygen manufacturer and supplier shall be compelled to limit the oxygen supplies to only the hospitals of the state in which they are located. The District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners and SPs, SSPs and DCPs will be personally liable for the implementation of these directions.

(Image Credits: PTI/UNSPLASH)