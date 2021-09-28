Shringla Reiterates India's Commitment To Nuclear-weapons-free World During UNSC Meet

In a veiled reference to China and Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday appealed to the international communities to stay attentive regarding the illicit proliferation of networks of nuclear weapons, their delivery systems, components and relevant technologies. The remarks from the Indian diplomat came during the ongoing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on 'Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)' on September 27. The Foreign Secretary remarks came after several intelligence reports revealed that China has been actively involved in the transportation of nuclear materials to Islamabad against international norms and established procedures.

"There is a need for the international community to pay closer attention to the illicit proliferation of networks of nuclear weapons, their delivery systems, components and relevant technologies," Shringla said.

India committed to a nuclear-weapons-free world: India at UNSC

The top Indian diplomat maintained that India has always maintained its commitment to a nuclear-weapons-free world and retreated the highlighted the importance of dismantling nuclear weapons from the whole world. He stressed that New Delhi has always maintained the highest priority limiting the use of nuclear weapons since the first session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-I). However, the Indian Foreign Secretary maintained that the goal would be achieved through a step-by-step process. "We believe that this goal can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed global and non-discriminatory multilateral framework," added Shringla.

It is worth noting New Delhi has actively engaged in the Nuclear Security Summit process and International Conferences on Nuclear Security organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Notably, India is also a part of the Nuclear Security Contact Group. "Without prejudice to the priority we attach to nuclear disarmament, India has expressed its readiness to support the commencement of negotiations on a Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) in the Conference on Disarmament on the basis of the mandate contained in CD/ 1299. In this context, India has also participated in the work of the Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on FMCT and the High-level Preparatory Group (HLEPG) on FMCT," said Shringla during the UNSC.



