Shroud Remains Over Composition Of Maha-Vikas-Aghadi Govt; State Congress Chief In Dark

On Thursday, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said that he doesn't know the exact count of the ministers swearing in however he knows that there will be MLAs from each of the three parties taking oath in the ceremony. On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony taking place at Shivaji park at 6.40 pm. Addressing portfolio-sharing, Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday had said that the final sharing of portfolios among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the next state government will be finalized in a couple of days. However, sources report that there has already been some tussle between the tri-party alliance over portfolio sharing.

"I don't know how many ministers will take oath today but Chief Minister and a few ministers from the three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will take oath at the ceremony," said Thorat.

Read-Sena, NCP, Cong to decide portfolio-sharing in 2 days: Thorat

Congress-NCP rift

Sources report that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is unhappy with the cabinet split. Also, there is likely to be a rift between Congress-NCP over the President of Vidhan Sabha. While Congress has reportedly chosen Prithviraj Chavan, NCP has claimed that Ashok Chavan has been picked. Moreover, Sonia Gandhi may not be attending the oath ceremony and neither will Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu nor PM Modi who have been invited. Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will be attending the ceremony.

Read-No decision made on Dy CM, says Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Read- Jayant Patil to be sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar declines : Sources

Read- Uddhav Thackeray: Here's his journey from Saamana editor to 1st Thackeray Chief Minister