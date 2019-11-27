No Decision Made On Dy CM, Says Congress State President Balasaheb Thorat

In a special assembly session in Maharashtra, interim speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to the MLAs on Wednesday, November 27. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra and he will be sworn on Thursday, November 28. However, it seems like the three-party alliance of Sena- Congress-NCP has not come to a consensus on the post of the Deputy Chief Minister. NCP leader Majeed Memon in a statement on Wednesday said that Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Jayant Patil will become the Deputy CM but Balasaheb Thorat has said that no decision has been taken on who will be Deputy CM.

'No decision has been taken'

#Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat in #Mumbai: No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM. pic.twitter.com/G2BKMxKr0p — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Uddhav to take oath on November 28

After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. The post-poll alliance has finalised its talks on a Common Minimum Programme and cabinets after it initially started talks on November 9, when the BJP refused to form a govt.

BJP failed to prove majority

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil in his place.

