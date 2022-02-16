SIA Arrests 10 From JeM OGW Network In Kashmir Who Were Allegedly Recruiting Students

State Investigation Agency (SIA) recently investigated crimes connected with terrorism and secessionism where they arrested ten identified persons who were part of On Ground Workers (OGW) modules who were taking instructions from Jaish terrorist commanders. The recently constituted agency conducted overnight raids at ten different locations in various districts of south and central Kashmir with a prime focus on the Pakistan-backed Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit.

In the searches, besides arrests, cell phones, SIM cards, records to show the use of banking channels and even a dummy pistol were seized. Among arrested persons, there is one at whose house four terrorists had been killed on the 4th of April 2020. Apart from this, certain digital evidence has also been recovered which are sent to FSL for analysis while the arrested persons would be presented before the NIA court in Srinagar seeking permission for custodial questioning.

What were the OGW members doing?

The module members were organised into sub-modules, in the form of verticals, so that in the event of detection of one member, the bigger network does not get compromised. They had been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted to admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the Jaish OGW membership of the individuals. The module could be connected to other modules through higher levels of JeM leadership. Their discovery is likely as the investigation rolls out in the coming days.

What were these OGW networks doing?

The detected portion of the module had been active in recruiting other young persons, arranging finances, transporting weapons in the south and central Kashmir besides providing other logistic support. These OGWs were getting direct instructions from Jaish terror commanders. These OGWs were recruiting school and college-going students as few of them are students themselves.

Moreover, with this development, it is believed the arrests and subsequent follow-up investigation would dent the upper ground network of the terrorist outfit and degrade its ability to undertake terror activities across the valley region.

Last month, the SIA had filed its first charge sheet against nine people, including a Hurriyat leader, in a case related to "selling" of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism.