Kapil Sibal Slams Maharashtra Governer Koshyari; Says He Was "hand In Glove With BJP"

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP were "hand in glove" with each other. "They (BJP and NCP's Ajit Pawar) knew they did not have the majority but they wanted more time. The Governor gave them 14 days, so, obviously, they all were hand in glove and were hoping that courts will not interfere," Sibal told ANI.

Sanjay Dhotre Says BJP Hopeful Of Forming The Government

Chief Ministers' resignation

Kapil Sibal's comments came after both BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took an oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra by the Governor on Saturday morning, putting an end to Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. However, in a sudden turn of events, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar submitted their resignations from the mentioned positions, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state Assembly earlier on Tuesday. Sibal accused the governor of swearing-in Fadnavis and Ajit as CM and Deputy CM, despite knowing "fully well that they do not have the support or the majority to form the government".

SENSATIONAL: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Resign, Says 'BJP Won't Form Govt, Will Sit In Oppn'

Planning to stake a claim, Sibal said that a meeting of Sena, NCP, and Congress will be held and a leader will be chosen. "I believe our government should be formed. With the approval of everyone, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be made the chief minister and go to the governor," he added. The BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in the Assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress with 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively.

Cong's KC Venugopal Slams BJP, Says Fadnavis' Resignation A 'victory Of Democracy

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, The Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday. The chief minister and deputy chief minister resigned shortly after the SC order.

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar appointed Maharashtra Protem Speaker