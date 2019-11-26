BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar Appointed Maharashtra Protem Speaker

As per Supreme Court's order, the Protem Speaker for Maharashtra has been announced on Tuesday evening. BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar has been appointed as the Protem Speaker and took the oath at the Raj Bhavan. The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar to be Protem Speaker, he will take oath shortly in Raj Bhawan. Kolambkar says 'Oath of MLAs to be administered tomorrow when the session begins.' #Maharashtra (file pic) pic.twitter.com/IGjvgI8NAI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Ajit Pawar resigns, Fadnavis resigns

In what is being called a major twist in Maharashtra's political scenario, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his post on Tuesday. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana confirmed the resignation of Ajit Pawar. Speaking to media, right after the development, Sanjay Raut said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM. He also said that there will be no rotational CM and that Uddhav Thackeray will ensure a stable government. He confirmed that Ajit Pawar who had extended his support to BJP is back to the fold.

Soon after the development, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press briefing, CM Fadnavis said that BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. Making sharp remarks on Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said that the mandate was given to the Mahayuti alliance but the tempt of power made Shiv Sena break years-old-alliance. He said that his party will not indulge in horse-trading and therefore he will resign and sit in Opposition. He assured that his party will be a good opposition. He also said that it is shameful that Shiv Sena will take oath under interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Nevertheless, he thanked Shiv Sena for being part of his five years tenure.

Fadnavis: 3-day CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23 was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

