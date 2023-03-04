Siddaramaiah, Others Detained As Cong Protests Demanding Arrest Of 'bribegate' BJP MLA

Several Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were detained on Saturday, March 4, by police officials during their protest against the BJP government demanding the arrest of MLA Madal Virupakshappa whose son was caught taking a bribe.

Senior Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala, staged a protest outside the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence and demanded his resignation.

#WATCH | Several Congress leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah detained by Police during their protest against the Karnataka govt in Bengaluru demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Maadal Virupaksha whose son was caught taking bribe pic.twitter.com/3x8aJsk3WU — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

The protest by Karnataka Congress came after BJP MLA Virupaksha's son Prashanth Maadal was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from a contractor at the Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL) office on March 3. Wades of cash over Rs 6 crore were also recovered from his residence. Amid backlash, the MLA resigned saying that he was morally obliged to do so. Notably, Prashanth works at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

"The CM was lying that their government is corruption free. What is this happening then? We never supported terrorism. Why Congress will support terrorism? We will take a decision today regarding this (Congress protest)," said Siddaramaiah, according to ANI