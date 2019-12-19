'Shame On You Yediyurappa': Siddaramaiah Slams K'taka CM Over Imposition Of Sec 144

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said criticised the Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for the imposition of Section 144 in many areas of the State. He called out his political rival on Twitter saying that he did not expect him to toe the line of PM Modi.

After series of assault on the values enshrined in the Constitution, it is time to take away the Right to Peaceful Protest through Sec144



I never expected @bsybjp to play to the tune of @narendramodi. I thought he was more progressive & inclusive.



Shame on You Mr. Yediyurappa. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 18, 2019

CM calls for peace

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka. "I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) were in place. Things are normal for now, there is no problem, no one should organise any programmes in this regard and every one should maintain peace...police are monitoring things."

Bengaluru people defy section 144

However, defying section 144 imposed by Bengaluru Police, protesters took to the streets across the city demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Around 100 protesters have been detained according to media reports. To manage the large turnout, the police have arranged three public transport buses to ferry those detained. Prohibitory orders across Karnataka have been imposed for three days beginning Thursday. Meanwhile, schools, colleges, public transport, and commercial establishments, including liquor shops, will be open as per usual.

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained for flouting prohibitory orders and agitating against CAA. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens. The Communist Party of India too staged demonstrations in the city against the CAA and NRC.

