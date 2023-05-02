Sidhu Moosewala Killing Mastermind Goldy Brar Among Canada's 25 Most Wanted Fugitives

Prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala killing and notorious gangster Goldy Brar is now officially among Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has listed him as number 15 in the most wanted criminals list. Notably, Singer Sidhu Moosewala, who unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly polls, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village on May 29 last year.

Goldy Brar in Canada's most wanted list

Canada-based gangster and an affiliate of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Goldy Brar alias Satwinderjit Singh has been listed among Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives in the country. Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar’s name figured in the ‘Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program’ in an updated list released on Monday, May 1.

More than $750,000 in rewards were announced on Monday, with several of the 25 most wanted being connected to rewards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. However, there is no reward for Goldy Brar, who figured 15th on the list.

In December 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that Goldy Brar had been detained by the police in California and that he would “be brought to India”. Later a purported video of Goldy Brar surfaced in which he claimed that he was not held and nor was he in the US.

Goldy Brar takes responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Earlier, Gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab. In his Facebook post, Brar said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn’t act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper.

Moosewala’s security was removed just a day before the murder by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. Lawrence Bishnoi also confirmed that it was them who carried out Moosewala's killing.