Sidhu Moosewala Murder: How A Small Clue Led Punjab Police To Fatehabad To Uncover Case

The Punjab Police, which is working in close coordination with central agencies and other State Police Forces to arrest suspected killers in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case recently came across a small clue in the vehicle used in the crime, which helped unveil the trail of events that occurred before the murder of renowned Punjabi Singer.

According to the ADGP AGTF, one of the important leads pertaining to the probe was the recovery of a fuel receipt (dated May 25, 2022) of the Fatehabad-based Petrol Pump from the Balero car, which was used in the crime and later found abandoned near Khayala village about 13 km from the place of crime. Following the recovery, a police team was immediately deployed to the petrol station of Fatehabad to gather the CCTV Footage.

“The Police teams have procured CCTV footage and managed to identify one of the persons, possibly a shooter, who was later identified as Priyawarat of Sonipat. The CCTV footage was also procured from the route taken by the Bolero before and after the filling of the diesel at the Petrol Pump station,” he said. Similarly, the ownership of the Bolero was traced with the help of engine number and chassis number, he added.

Nexus of entire murder plot unveiled

Interestingly, the ADGP has revealed that the registration number of the other car used in the crime - a Toyota Corolla - was found to be genuine, however, the person on whose name an affidavit of purchase was recovered was not the actual owner but had given his Aadhaar Card to Manpreet Manna (gangster linked to Goldy Brar), who is presently lodged in Ferozepur Jail.

Manpreet Bhau was arrested from Chamoli in Uttarakhand on May 30, 2022, on suspicion that the Corolla car was being used by him. During the interrogation, he said that he delivered the car to two suspected shooters identified as Manu Kusa of Moga and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa of Amritsar on the directives of Manpreet Manna, shooters provided by Saraj Mintu, who is a close aide of Goldy Brar.

Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi, who was arrested on June 3, 2022, told during his interrogation that he had provided shelter to two associates of Goldy Brar, who had come and stayed with him and he helped them to conduct recce of Sidhu Moosewala’s house.

Following the input, Monu Dagar, a close associate of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, was brought on a production warrant. He confessed to having arranged two shooters identified as Priyawarat and Ankit both residents of Sonipat on the directions of Goldy Brar.

Sandeep Kekda, who was nabbed on June 6, 2022, revealed during questioning that his brother, Bittu of Kalianwali along with Nikku Takhat Mal of Sirsa in Haryana had been conducting a recce of the movements of Moosewala. He confessed that they took selfies with the singer on Nikku’s mobile phone and the latter made a video call to Sachin Thapan to inform him about the real-time information about Moosewala that he had left his house without security and sitting in the driver's seat in the Black Thar Jeep.

The investigation so far has revealed that the arrested accused were acting under the orders of Lawrance Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar (currently in Dubai).