Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar

The Interpol on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar days after he claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

28-year-old Goldy Brar, a native of Punjab's Shri Muktsar Sahib who went to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Punjab police had said.

According to details shared by Interpol, Goldy Brar was born on March 11, 1994, in Punjab. His height has been mentioned as 1.75 metres and weight 10kgs. The colour of his eyes and hair are black, the Intergovernmental organization stated.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district on May 29. After his killing, police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. The Bishnoi gang was said to be behind the murder and 'Lawrence Bishnoi' was called the mastermind. So far, eight arrests have been made in the case.

What is a Red Corner Notice?

A Red Corner Notice is an alert to all Interpol member states to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. The notice contains two types of information- Information to identify the wanted person and details related to the crime they are wanted for.

Red Corner Notices are published by Interpol at the request of a member country. It is an international wanted person's notice, but it is not an arrest warrant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had applied for Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh after receiving a request from Punjab Police.

Punjab Police had sent a proposal on basis of two cases including FIR number 409 (November 12, 2020) under sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 120-B of IPC and sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of Arms Act, and FIR number 44 (February 18, 2021) under IPC sections 302, 120-B and 34 and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.