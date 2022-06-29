Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police Gets Transit Remand Of Gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria

In a massive development pertaining to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probe, the Punjab police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria with the permission of Delhi's Patiala House Court. The court has granted one-day transit remand of Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police. He will be produced before a local court in Punjab. The development comes a day after Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's police remand was extended till July 6.

On Tuesday, the alleged mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in the Amritsar court where his police custody was extended by 8 days. According to Punjab police, Bishnoi has been sent to remand in connection with the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia. As per the information accessed, the Amritsar police will grill Bishnoi as he was taken on transit remand from Mansa court to Amritsar.

Bishnoi was brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police on Tuesday morning. Following this, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh informed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till 6th July. The Amritsar Commissionerate police on Monday had brought Bishnoi for questioning in the case related to the killing of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. The latter was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar last year and Bishnoi is suspected to be the ‘main conspirator’.

Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab police further allowing them to present the gangster in the Mansa court in Punjab in connection to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing Moosewala’s murder brought Bishnoi to Mansa from Kharar, where his probe was underway after his police remand ended on Monday.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared dead on arrival.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media.

