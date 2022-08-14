Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges 'close Associate' Of His Son Was Involved In Murder

In a big statement, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday alleged that a close associate of his son was deeply involved in the murder. Singh said he will reveal the names in the upcoming days.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident occurred a day after his security was withdrawn by Punjab Police among 424 others. The autopsy report revelated that Moosewala revealed that he had 19 separate bullet injuries and died within 15 minutes of being shot. The popular singer joined Congress in December 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the singer's murder in a Facebook post. Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also allegedly involved in Moosewala's murder.

Balkaur Singh claimed that the gangsters were running the entire Punjab entertainment industry as well as Kabaddi games. He alleged that rival singers were not happy with the success of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moosewala's fan receives death threat directed towards late singer's father

Last month Balkaur Singh received threats. Sources told Republic TV that the threat directed towards Moosewala's father was sent to a fan of the late Punjabi singer and politician on Instagram.

A Ludhiana-based fan of the Punjabi singer reportedly received the death threat on his Instagram DM (Direct Message). The message, as per the fan, was directed towards Moosewala's father, stating that Balkaur would be the next target. The Instagram user immediately notified Mansa police regarding the same, and a probe has reportedly been launched.

In light of death threats, Singh's security has been increased.