SII Seeks Full Market Authorisation Of Covishield Year After Boosting Anti-COVID Arsenal

In a significant development, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla announced that his firm had applied for the full market authorisation of Covishield in India. Making this revelation on Twitter, he said on Tuesday that the Centre has enough data to grant this permission as it has supplied more than 1.25 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. If the Union government gives its nod, Covishield will become the second vaccine in the world to get such authorizsation as the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full US FDA approval for ages 16 and above in August.

Supplies of the COVISHIELD vaccine in India, have exceeded 1.25 billion doses. The government of India now has enough data for full market authorisation, and therefore @SerumInstIndia has applied to the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF (DCGI) and @MoHFW_INDIA for this permission. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 31, 2021

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation paving way for the emergency use authorisation of Covishield. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with an overall efficacy of 70.42%. On February 15, the World Health Organization decided to include it in its Emergency Use Listing.

India's COVID-19 vaccination trajectory

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16th January, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

Addressing the nation on December 25, PM Modi announced that children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3. Moreover, he revealed that a 'precaution dose' of vaccine will also be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities, starting from January 10. Most importantly, the 'precaution dose' can be taken only after 9 months from the time of the administration of the second dose.

This came after a growing demand for the booster dose amid the Omicron threat. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 84,51,77,502 citizens have been inoculated whereas 60,15,34,912 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. On the other hand, the number of Omicron cases has increased to 1270.

Image: ANI/PTI