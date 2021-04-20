Last Updated:

SII's Adar Poonawalla Issues Key Response To PM's 'vaccine For All' And Centre's Funding

In a bid to boost India's vaccine production amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre had approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to SII and BBL.

In a bid to boost India's vaccine production amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on Monday had approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL). SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawala has lauded the government's decision. Taking to Twitter, Adar Poonawala thanked PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In addition, he stated that the government's decision to make policy changes and disburse funds will aid the vaccination production and distribution in India.

Finance Ministry releases Rs 4567 crore to SII & BBL

In a major development pertaining to vaccination efforts, the Finance Ministry on Monday approved Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL). The SII has been provided with Rs 3,000 crores while BBL has been approved Rs 1567.50 in order to ramp up the vaccination production. Earlier, the Centre had also directed the BBI and other PSUs to enhance Covaxin production. 

Vaccination for 18+

In another crucial development, the Centre has also given a green light for vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. On the other hand, private providers have been asked to declare their vaccination prices and eligibility will be opened up for all adults, above 18 years of age. 

