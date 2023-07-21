'Sikh For Justice' Threatens To 'besiege' Indian Missions Worldwide On August 15

The designated terror group Sikh For Justice (SFJ), on Friday (July 21), announced to 'besiege' Indian missions in several countries worldwide on Independence Day (August 15). The threat was issued in retaliation to recent killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an active member of the Khalistani movement in Canada and wanted by the Indian government, in Canada's Surrey on June 19, sources claimed.

While declaring Nijjar's 'assassination' as 'India's terrorism on Canadian Soil', SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asserted that “Indian Missions are the terror houses where acts of violence against pro Khalistan Sikhs are hatched and executed through proxies”. He added that from Kanishka Bombing to Nijjar’s assassination, Indian diplomats have been complicit in the acts of sabotage and violence against Sikhs to derail the Khalisan movement.

The designated terror group has issued threat to 'besiege' the Indian Missions in Canada, USA, UK, Portugal, Italy, Germany and Australia. It also designated Indian Mission chiefs Sanjay Verma, Taranjit Sandhu, Vikram Doraiswami and Manpreet Vohra as 'Chief Architects' of sponsoring and inciting violence against pro Khalistan Sikhs.

Nijjar shot dead in Canada

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistani terrorist and wanted by the Indian government, was shot dead in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey on June 19. He was gunned down by two armed men in Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.

He was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for anti-India activities by the Government of India in 2019. Taking cognisance of his several terrorist activities in Punjab, the Indian government had earlier asked Canadian officials to take action against him.