Sikh Museum Set Up At Singhu Border Gains Attraction; Decorated Trolleys Inspire Farmers

A Mohali-based artist named Parvinder Singh has set up a Sikh museum at the Singhu Border in order to inspire the farmers and youth at the protest site. The two trolleys displayed the martyrdom of four sahibzaade and the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Speaking about his artwork, Singh said, "This a museum based in Mohali. I have shown three Sikhs martyred by Aurangzeb. One was Matidas who was forced to convert but after his refusal, he was killed. His brother Dayalaji was thrown in boiling hot water and another brother of his, Satidas was set on fire."

"In our religion, we have many martyrs who sacrificed their lives for us and the present generation doesn't know about the Sikh history. I want to make a museum which teaches them about the past," he added.

A scooter mechanic by profession, Parvinder Singh aspires to set up a wax museum, similar to the Madame Tussauds in London, based on prominent figures who contributed to nation-building.

"If Sangat (Sikh congregation) supports us then we will make wax museum just like Madame Tussaud of London. We will make models of all those who have done good for the country and hope to expand it. Although we have less budget right now we expect people's support in the future," Singh said.

He further said that the ongoing protests at the Singhu border inspired him to bring these models to Delhi. He expressed hope that he would gain the support of the Sangat through his art.

Sikh museum becomes a hit

The Sikh museum became a point of attraction among the protesting farmers as many perceived it as a way to showcase the history of their religion. It also serves to inspire the youth.

A protesting farmer from Amritsar, Amrik Singh said, "I really feel good after seeing these models and it refreshes the old history of our culture. The present generation will see this and get inspired."

Darshan Singh from Punjab's Sangrur echoed similar sentiments by saying, "We have been hearing about the culture and Sikh history since childhood. These models will tell people about the culture to those who are not aware of it as our forefathers have gone through a lot for us."

Farmers have been protesting at various border points of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

