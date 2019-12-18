Sitaram Yechury Accuses BJP Of Destroying The Economy & 'being Obsessed With Pakistan'

The Secretary-General of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday, December 18, slammed the BJP government and accused them of destroying the economy. He also alleged the Modi government of being obsessed with Pakistan. Additionally, Yechury in another tweet stated that they will continue protesting against the BJP policies and not let them destroy the social, economic or political fabric of the country.

Sitaram Yechury on Economy

The General Secretary of CPI(M) said, “BJP govt has destroyed the economy. It has real consequences for Indians - they are eating less to somehow survive, while Modi keeps up his obsession with Pakistan and continues with his project to destroy our social fabric”.

The protests are against BJP govt's policies, which are all linked, whether social, economic or political. We are going to resist this everywhere. https://t.co/chRKzzrBDP — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 18, 2019

Yechury on CAA

CPI-M General Secretary slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday as well. Taking to Twitter, Yechury wrote that the Act is about India and not Pakistan. He added that the PM keeps invoking Pakistan and questioned his "obsession" with Pakistan.

PM keeps invoking Pakistan. But this is about India and not Pakistan. Why this obsession with Pakistan, to try and cast our country into its mould. Introducing religion-based discrimination into citizenship is against the Indian Constitution. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 17, 2019

CPI-M to file petition challenging CAA

Leaders of Opposition parties came together on Monday to address a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi following clashes between students and the police inside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, December 15. General Secretary of CPI Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against students during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. He also said that his party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speaking at a press conference, Yechury said, "CPI-M is filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It will be done maybe today. It's all ready. The basic point is that the Act is anti-Constitution. It violates the Assam Acord. The amendments made in this Act consequent to the Assam Accord are violated by this Act".

