The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sitaram Yechury Accuses BJP Of Destroying The Economy & 'being Obsessed With Pakistan'

General News

The Secretary-General of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury on Dec 18, slammed the BJP government and accused them of destroying the economy.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sitaram

The Secretary-General of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday, December 18, slammed the BJP government and accused them of destroying the economy. He also alleged the Modi government of being obsessed with Pakistan. Additionally, Yechury in another tweet stated that they will continue protesting against the BJP policies and not let them destroy the social, economic or political fabric of the country. 

Sitaram Yechury on Economy 

The General Secretary of CPI(M) said, “BJP govt has destroyed the economy. It has real consequences for Indians - they are eating less to somehow survive, while Modi keeps up his obsession with Pakistan and continues with his project to destroy our social fabric”. 

Read: Sitaram Yechury questions PM Modi's 'obsession with Pakistan', calls CAA 'discriminatory'

Yechury on CAA 

CPI-M General Secretary slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday as well. Taking to Twitter, Yechury wrote that the Act is about India and not Pakistan. He added that the PM keeps invoking Pakistan and questioned his "obsession" with Pakistan.  

Read: CJI recuses from hearing PIL to bar convicted politicians from forming parties

CPI-M to file petition challenging CAA 

Leaders of Opposition parties came together on Monday to address a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi following clashes between students and the police inside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, December 15. General Secretary of CPI Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against students during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. He also said that his party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

Read: 7 years of Nirbhaya case: 'Say no to violence against women', urges Mamata Banerjee

Speaking at a press conference, Yechury said, "CPI-M is filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It will be done maybe today. It's all ready. The basic point is that the Act is anti-Constitution. It violates the Assam Acord. The amendments made in this Act consequent to the Assam Accord are violated by this Act". 

Read: Nirbhaya case: Protesters outside Tihar jail seek an early death sentence for the accused

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES